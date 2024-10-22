Metro Milwaukee retail real estate market softens in Q3

The metro Milwaukee retail real estate market softened during the third quarter with negative absorption of 147,520 square feet of space, and a vacancy rate that ticked up to 5.8%, according to the latest market report from the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW) and Moody’s. The most notable vacancy during the quarter was the

Kenosha, Racine and Walworth: 3.7%

Mequon-Thiensville: 7.7%

Milwaukee Central: 8.8%

Brookfield and Pewaukee: 8.9%

Mayfair-Wauwatosa: 9.8%

Milwaukee CBD: 12.3%

Milwaukee North Shore: 16.8%

Mayfair-Wauwatosa: 6,191 square feet

Milwaukee Central: 3,944

Milwaukee CBD: 608

Mequon-Thiensville: -2,100

Milwaukee North Shore: -31,719

Kenosha, Racine and Walworth: 40,871

Brookfield and Pewaukee: -68,815

The metro Milwaukee retail real estate market softened during the third quarter with negative absorption of 147,520 square feet of space, and a vacancy rate that ticked up to 5.8%, according to the latest market report from theand. The most notable vacancy during the quarter was the closure of a Piggy Wiggly grocery store at Elmbrook Plaza in Brookfield, 2315 N. 124th St., vacating 46,000 square feet of space. There are currently 16 retail space construction projects in progress in southeastern Wisconsin totaling 530,567 square feet, according to the report, including 382,520 square feet of retail space under construction in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties. Here is a breakdown of third quarter retail space vacancy rates by submarket:Here is a breakdown of third quarter retail space absorption by submarket: