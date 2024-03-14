Logout
Economy

Metro Milwaukee population growth ranks in bottom third in 2023

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan from the 30th floor of the 333 Water building.
Last updated

Metro Milwaukee saw population growth of just 0.08% in 2023, putting the region in the bottom third amongst all regions nationally, according to annual U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

The metro area, which includes Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, had 1,560,424 residents as of July 1, the annual date used for the estimates. The population was up 1,296 from the prior year.

Metro Milwaukee’s limited growth was driven by a natural increase of 2,050 residents, including 17,122 births and 15,072 deaths. Net migration was down 685 as a net domestic migration loss of 5,873 more than offset a net international migration gain of 5,188.

Compared to its 2020 estimate base, metro Milwaukee’s population is down 14,289, a decrease of 0.91% that ranks 309th nationally out of around 390 metros.

Since 2020, metro Milwaukee has seen a natural increase of 4,706 and a net migration loss of 18,524. Net domestic migration is down more than 28,000 over that period.

Metro Milwaukee’s growth compares even less favorably against similar size metros. Among the 29 metros with 1 million to 2.5 million residents, Milwaukee’s growth compared to 2022 ranks 23rd and the decline since 2020 ranks 26th.

Only Buffalo, Cleveland, Rochester, New York, Pittsburgh and San Jose have seen worse growth since 2020.

Midwest metros in the group outpacing Milwaukee include Cincinnati, up 0.96% since 2020, Grand Rapids, Michigan, up 1.13%, Kansas City, up 1.34%, Columbus, Ohio, up 1.93%, and Indianapolis, up 2.34%.

Other parts of Wisconsin are seeing stronger growth. The Madison metro area was up 1.09% in 2023, ranking 78th in the country. Other state metros cracking the top 200 included Green Bay, Appleton, Eau Claire, Oshkosh and Wausau.

At a county level, Dane County led the state with a 1.34% year-over-year increase in population. Followed by Pierce County, up 1.11%, and Eau Claire County, up 1.05%.

In metro Milwaukee, Waukesha County saw growth of 0.56%, ranking 14th in the state, Ozaukee County was up 0.47%, ranking 22nd, Washington County was up 0.3%, ranking 33rd, and Milwaukee County was down 0.2%, ranking 65th.

Milwaukee did lead the region with a natural change in population of 2,399, including more than 11,000 births against just under 9,000 deaths. The other three counties all saw a natural decline in their population.

On migration, however, Milwaukee saw a net decrease of 4,254 as the net increase of 4,154 from outside the country was more than offset by a net decrease of 8,408 from domestic migration.

Waukesha saw a net increase of 2,568 from migration, including 783 from outside the country and 1,785 from domestic migration.

Ozaukee and Washington saw net migration changes of 517 and 483 respectively.

Population growth in metro areas with 1 million to 2.5 million residents

Metro Area 2023 Population 2020 to ’23 Growth Rate Rank
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,508,050 -0.19% 266
Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX 2,473,275 8.32% 17
Pittsburgh, PA 2,422,725 -1.40% 342
Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,420,608 0.97% 194
Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV 2,336,573 3.14% 93
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,271,479 0.96% 195
Kansas City, MO-KS 2,221,343 1.34% 170
Columbus, OH 2,180,271 1.93% 133
Cleveland, OH 2,158,932 -1.23% 327
Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN 2,138,468 2.34% 120
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 2,102,573 4.38% 65
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,945,767 -2.74% 373
Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC 1,787,169 0.40% 228
Jacksonville, FL 1,713,240 6.69% 33
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 1,677,803 0.07% 246
Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,560,424 -0.91% 309
Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,509,231 6.74% 32
Oklahoma City, OK 1,477,926 3.66% 80
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN 1,365,557 0.25% 238
Richmond, VA 1,349,732 2.69% 107
Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,335,674 -0.73% 301
Salt Lake City-Murray, UT 1,267,864 0.79% 199
Birmingham, AL 1,184,290 0.31% 234
Fresno, CA 1,180,020 1.30% 173
Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI 1,162,950 1.13% 186
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,155,604 -0.97% 311
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT 1,151,543 0.09% 245
Tucson, AZ 1,063,162 1.89% 137
Rochester, NY 1,052,087 -1.25% 330
Tulsa, OK 1,044,757 2.90% 99

