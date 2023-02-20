Metro Milwaukee home sales were down 33% in January

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.
Home sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee area were down about 33% in January, year-over-year, according to the latest report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. For the seven-county southeastern Wisconsin area, home sales in January were down 31.5%, year-over-year. Here’s the breakdown by county, including homes sold there in January and year-over-year change:

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

