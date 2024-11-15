Metro Milwaukee home sales dipped in October while prices rise

Home sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee rose fell 1.3%, year-over-year, while at the same time sale prices rose 11.9%, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

Median home sale prices in the four-county metro Milwaukee area were $400,028 in October, up from $357,529 for October of 2023.

“Prices are going up because the market simply does not have enough homes to meet demand, resulting in prices being pushed up as buyers bid up prices,” the GMAR report states. “Demand for homes continues to remain strong.”

October home sales dipped in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties, year-over-year, but rose in every other southeastern Wisconsin county. Here’s the count-by-county home sale breakdown for October: