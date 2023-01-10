Mequon investment company Reinhart Partners to be acquired by Pennsylvania firm

By
-
Jim Reinhart. Image courtesy of Reinhart Partners Inc.

Mequon-based investment company Reinhart Partners Inc. has entered into an agreement with Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based Spouting Rock Asset Management that will allow Spouting Rock to acquire a majority stake of Reinhart. Spouting Rock is a multi-boutique manager platform providing investment solutions and services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The multi-step transaction process will

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

