Kendall Packaging names new CFO

Mequon-based Kendall Packaging Corp.
, a provider of flexible packaging solutions, announced that David Roche
has been promoted to chief financial officer of the company.
Roche has 16 years of financial services and accounting experience. He has worked for Kendall Packaging for more than seven years, previously serving as controller.
Prior to joining Kendall, Roche was an assistant controller for Safway Goup.
Roche received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004 and a master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee in 2008.
“David has served Kendall Packaging admirably over the last several years and is well-deserving of this new role,” said Eric G. Erickson III, Kendall Packaging president and chief executive officer. “He has played an integral role in helping to guide the financial side of our business and we know his leadership will enable us to continue our growth.”
In addition, the company has hired Adam Osterhaus
as controller.
He has more than 10 years of accounting experience in the public and private sectors, and received a bachelor’s degree in 2011 from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.
“We are excited to add a people-first professional like Adam to the Kendall team,” Erickson said. “We know he will make a positive impact on our organization, his fellow employees, and our customers."