Menomonee Falls apartment complex near Woodland Prime sold for $24.1 million

Buildings are in growing Falls commercial corridor

By
Alex Zank
-
Photo courtesy of CBRE
Photo courtesy of CBRE
The 139-unit Jade at North Hills apartment complex in Menomonee Falls has been sold to a California investor for $24.1 million. Jade at North Hills is located southwest of Good Hope Road and Flint Drive,…

Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

