Meeting space and waterpark upgrades coming for Grand Geneva Resort and Timber Ridge Lodge

and, owned by Milwaukee-based, will complete significant upgrades in the coming months. Renovations to the 50,000-square-foot Moose Mountain Falls waterpark at Timber Ridge Lodge, adding new water activities and interactive attractions, will be complete in November, with a Nov. 17 reopening planned after a three-month renovation project. Grand Geneva Resort will unveil redesigned meeting and event spaces in the spring of 2024. The renovation of Grand Geneva’s 62,000 square feet of meeting space will begin in December. The upgraded facilities will feature modern furnishings, flexible open layouts, and updated technology capabilities. Over the last three years, Grand Geneva has spent more than $30 million on guest rooms, public space renovations and upgrades. In the first half of 2023, Grand Geneva unveiled the contemporary redesign of its 358 guest rooms and suites. In 2022, all guest bathrooms received full renovations, and in spring 2021, a public area renovation included a reinvention of the resort's lobby and lobby lounge, a complete renovation of the resort’s Grand Café, and the launch of its new 60-seat outdoor dining venue, The Landing. "The transformation and continued renovations of Grand Geneva and Timber Ridge are a testament to our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for guests," said, managing director, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. "With these enhancements, our guests will continue to enjoy an unparalleled resort experience, whether they are visiting for a fun, relaxing vacation or attending an event or corporate conference.”