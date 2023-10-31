Meeting space and waterpark upgrades coming for Grand Geneva Resort and Timber Ridge Lodge

An aerial view of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and Timber Ridge Lodge. Photo credit: Grand Geneva, Facebook

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, owned by Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp., will complete significant upgrades in the coming months. Renovations to the 50,000-square-foot Moose Mountain Falls waterpark at Timber Ridge Lodge, adding new water activities and interactive attractions, will be complete in November, with a Nov. 17 reopening planned

Andrew Weiland


