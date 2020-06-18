Medtech industry veterans join Mpirik board of directors

Milwaukee-based health tech company Mpirik has appointed health care industry veterans Paul Mirabella and Hooman Hakami to its board of directors, the company announced today.

Mpirik is a artificial intelligence health care technology company that develops automated patient screening models for cardiovascular disease to drive actionable knowledge, quality and research.

Mirabella, a 40-year veteran of the health care industry, was previously president and chief executive officer of GE Healthcare’s Global Diagnostic imaging business. He is currently an independent director and investor in several health care businesses and a limited partner in venture capital and private equity funds spanning the health care, technology, energy, real estate and food safety industries.

After retiring from GE Healthcare, Mirabella led diagnostic imaging startup Naviscan, Inc. as chairman and CEO. Mirabella holds a B.S. in aerospace engineering and applied mechanics from Polytechnic Institute in New York and a M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Central Florida. He is also a graduate of multiple GE business management development programs.

Hakami, who has 30 years of leadership experience, is currently managing director of Hakami Healthcare Advisors, LLC, an advisory services provider for boards and CEOs in the health care space. Hakami was previously with Medtronic where he served as executive vice president and president of the Diabetes group.

Before Medtronic, Hakami spent more than 20 years at GE where he served as a company officer.

“We are thrilled to have Paul and Hooman join the Mpirik board of directors,” said Joe Kohli, MD, Mpirik founder and CEO. “They bring global management and medical industry expertise that will provide the board instrumental strategic guidance as we navigate through our next phase of growth.”