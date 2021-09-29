Medical College of Wisconsin selects design firm for planned $100 million research center

The Medical College of Wisconsin is moving forward with its planned new cancer research facility on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Campus in Wauwatosa.

MCW first announced plans for the 150,000-square-foot, $100 million Cancer Research Center in 2019.

The medical college this week said it has selected New York City-based CannonDesign as its design partner for the facility, and that the project’s design phase will begin this fall and continue into 2022.

CannonDesign was the design firm behind the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center at the hospital campus.

The new MCW center is envisioned as a hub for research related to the biological, genetic and social causes of cancer, and cancer disparities, in Wisconsin. It would be designed to allow MCW to centralize its existing cancer research operations, accommodate its expansion plans and allow MCW to better engage with community partners and research participants, the college has said.

“A top priority for the Medical College of Wisconsin is to accelerate discoveries that will help to eradicate the cancer burden in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Joseph Kerschner, provost and executive vice president of MCW, and the Julia A. Uihlein Dean of the MCW School of Medicine. “Scientific advancements and biomedical breakthroughs are helping to improve health for all. Through our rigorous selection process, CannonDesign demonstrated a shared vision to design a research environment that will stimulate new scientific collaborations and further support our scientists as they develop innovative cancer therapies and treatments.”

The medical college has said it plans to hire up to 50 research scientists who would work out of the facility.