Medical College of Wisconsin named in lawsuit following data breach by Russian hackers

By
-
The Medical College of Wisconsin at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center. Photo credit: Medical College of Wisconsin

The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) is being sued by a Greenfield man following a data breach that occurred last November and led to thousands of customers having their private health and personal data stolen. MCW and Burlington, Massachusetts-based Progress Software Corp. are named as defendants in the class action complaint, which was filed last

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display