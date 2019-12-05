Medical College of Wisconsin endowment awards $1.6 million to health initiatives

The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment at the Medical College of Wisconsin has awarded $1.6 million to four projects aimed at improving health outcomes in the state.

The grants are part of the endowment’s 2019 Policy and Systems Changes for Improved Health 2019 funding cycle, which focuses on community-led partnerships in establishing new systems, or positively impacting existing systems, to address the root causes of poor health outcomes.

“At the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment, we are working every day to make positive health outcomes possible for Wisconsin residents,” said Jesse Ehrenfeld, director of the endowment. “We look forward to supporting these partners in addressing critical health needs in their communities as part of our mission to make Wisconsin the healthiest state in the nation.”

The projects, which will begin work in January, include: