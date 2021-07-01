MCW, Froedtert Hospital raise over $300 million, exceeding campaign goal by 50%

The Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital raised more than $300 million over the past six years for cancer research, student scholarships and new technologies, the health systems announced.

When the organizations began raising funds for the Hope to Health campaign in July 2015, they set a goal of $200 million.

“The leadership and generosity of our donors will benefit this community for generations,” said Dr. John Raymond, Sr., president and chief executive officer of MCW. “These philanthropic investments bolster all of our work – from new medical discoveries that cure disease and treat injuries to addressing the health disparities that have kept our community behind economically and socially, including racial inequities that require our urgent attention.”

The campaign was the first joint effort for both MCW and Froedtert Hospital, which share a joint Office of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations.

The campaign focused on four priorities: “accelerating research and advancing patient care, transforming health care education, leading the way in cancer research and care, and driving health and vitality for the community,” the health systems said.

“As the only adult academic health system in eastern Wisconsin, we already have been taking on the toughest problems in medicine and delivering care for patients and families not available anywhere else in the region.” said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. “Philanthropy sustains these efforts and demonstrates this community’s strong endorsement that our work is critical to our future.”

Community leaders who guided the campaign included Jon Hammes, chairman and CEO of Hammes Healthcare; Ted Kellner, chairman and CEO of Fiduciary Management, Inc; David Lubar, president and CEO of Lubar & Co.; and MCW emerita trustee Linda Mellowes.

“This campaign was about securing the future of health care for us all,” said Mellowes. “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished to build safer, healthier and more equitable communities.”

During the campaign, 48,603 gifts were received from 28,328 donors, including contributions from 17,973 new donors. MCW alumni contributed 15% of all gifts ($45 million). Gifts from MCW and Froedtert faculty and staff totaled $9 million.

The campaign helped fund: