Maysteel Industries acquires Colorado-based manufacturer

Allenton, Wisconsin-based Maysteel Industries, a manufacturer specializing in the creation of sheet metal enclosures, kiosks, cabinets and racks, has acquired Frederick, Colorado-based Star Precision Manufacturing for an undisclosed amount.

Star Precision is a full-service sheet metal fabrication, precision machining and complete finishing services company. Combined with its past acquisition of DAMAC and merger with Porter’s Group, Maysteel Industries has expanded its products and services, as well as its geographic reach.

The acquisition of Star Precision positions Maysteel Industries as a leader in the sheet metal fabrication sector, the company said. Maysteel Industries is a portfolio company of Savannah, Georgia-based Littlejohn Capital.

“Maysteel participates in a diverse set of defined industries that require durable sheet metal solutions. Star Precision is a complementary addition to our growing platform as we continue to scale and diversify our metal production and machining capabilities,” said Kevin Matkin, chief executive officer of Maysteel Industries. “For over 15 years, Star Precision has built its reputation serving customers in Colorado, and we hope to build on the relationships they have established to offer additional products and services across different markets. Star Precision is an essential piece to our future success and growth, and we are excited to have the company and its people as part of Maysteel.”

Star Precision specializes in the fabrication of sheet metal into complex equipment serving customers across a variety of industries including utilities, telecommunications, scientific instrument, medical, data storage, and recreational vehicles. The company operates a facility that’s more than 100,000 square feet in size, which will continue to operate as Star Precision under the Maysteel family.