Mayfair mall adds new software to manage traffic flow during holiday rush

Shoppers can virtually wait in line at nine participating stores, with 14 more expected

With the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa is taking steps to limit indoor occupancy and contact between shoppers.

The mall recently announced the launch of a new “line-queuing” software, known as Spot Holder, which shoppers can use to virtually monitor wait times, track their place in line and make in-store reservations at participating retailers, according to a news release.

Under Suburban Milwaukee County Safe Capacity Guidance, retail establishments are required to limit occupancy to 25%, or 8 people per 1,000 square feet. Once a store is at capacity, shoppers typically have to wait to enter the space until other shoppers exit.

The idea behind Spot Holder is to make the shopping experience safer by eliminating the need for shoppers to stand next to one another in line. Plus, it allows shoppers to wait from anywhere– their car, for example– or visit other stores in the meantime.

Shoppers join the virtual waitlist from their phone by providing their name and phone number, or by scanning a QR code at the store’s entrance. They are then able to track their place in line or select an available time slot. Spot Holder will send a notification when it’s their turn to enter.

“Over the past six months, we have been focused on continuing to deliver outstanding experiences for our shoppers despite COVID-19 related challenges,” said Chris Jaeger, general manager at Mayfair. “Through the implementation of Spot Holder, we’re able to provide both our retailers and shoppers a platform that delivers a safe and efficient environment for shopping, especially as we head into the holiday season.”

A spokesperson for Mayfair said nine stores so far are using Spot Holder, including Ann Taylor, Board Game Barrister, Champs Sports, Footaction, Foot Locker, Garage, and Kids Foot Locker. Fourteen additional stores are currently working to get on board. Mayfair expects to add more stores in the coming weeks. The mall provides the service at no cost to its tenants.

Spot Holder was developed by San Francisco-based software company Waitwhile exclusively for Brookfield Properties, the real estate services firm that manages Mayfair and more than 170 retail properties across the U.S. The software has launched at 91 other Brookfield Property locations, according to Mayfair’s spokesperson.