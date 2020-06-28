Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Maureen Stalle

Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

Notable Residential Real Estate Agents Number of years working in your current industry: 23

23 Number of years with your current company/firm: 5

5 Undergrad degree/university: University Minnesota Twin Cities

University Minnesota Twin Cities Graduate degree/university: Communications

Maureen Stallé is the principal of the Stallé Realty Group and also the managing partner of Keller Williams Milwaukee. Stallé Realty is part of Keller Williams. She has 23 years of experience in the residential real estate industry, and has been with Keller Williams since 2013.

Stallé’s team closed $82 million in homes sales during the last 12 months servicing 177 families, which ranks them as the third largest team in Milwaukee.

As the operating principal of Keller Williams, Stallé also oversees broker functions for three locations with more than 275 agents and a closed transactional volume of $818 million and a year-over-year growth rate of 53%.

She attributes her success to the amazing people she surrounds herself with.

“This is a team effort, we service our clients on a very high level and it takes the talents of the collective whole to do this successfully,” Stallé said.