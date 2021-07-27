MATC to forgive nearly $6 million in student debt incurred during pandemic

Milwaukee Area Technical College announced it will automatically forgive $5.75 million of debt owed by students who attended the college during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MATC will use federal COVID-19 relief funding to cover the debt that students incurred for tuition and fees from spring 2020 through spring 2021.

MATC said its debt forgiveness program will immediately help nearly 7,000 students who owe an average of $825 for tuition and fees during the pandemic.

The forgiveness applies to past due tuition and fees owed directly to the college, not debt from student loans.