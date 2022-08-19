MATC receives $5 million gift for trade, technical student scholarships

Arthur Thomas
Vicki Martin, MATC president
Vicki Martin, MATC president

Milwaukee Area Technical College has received a $5 million gift to fund full-ride scholarships for students who need technical diplomas and certificates for employment in fields like manufacturing, IT and health care.

The gift comes from Ellen and Joe Checota. Ellen is an artist and Joe is chairman and chief executive officer of Landmark Healthcare Facilities, which develops, owns and manages outpatient buildings around the country.

The gift is contingent on MATC raising two-for-one matching gifts, making the full-funded gift worth $7.5 million. The Checotas will distribute $1 million to MATC for each time $500,000 is raised. Julianna Ebert, current president of the MATC Foundation board, and Frank Daily, have given the first $500,000, releasing $1 million and allowing MATC to use the funding for scholarships this academic year.

“Ellen and I have lived in Milwaukee most of our lives, and we raised and educated our children in Milwaukee,” Joe Checota said. “We have long recognized that MATC has established the gold standard for first-rate trade and technical education in greater Milwaukee. We also recognize that, during this difficult economic period, area companies and other institutions urgently require the highly qualified trade and technical graduates of MATC. Ellen and I are pleased that we are able to provide financial support for the time-tested trade and technical education program of MATC.”

Scholarships will be available to students pursuing careers in a variety of occupations, including as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, medical and dental assistants, website developers, property managers, welders, auto mechanics, barbers and cosmetologists.

The funding will be for last dollar funds, meaning state, federal and other available financial support must be exhausted first.

“The $5 million gift of Ellen and Joe Checota is a game changer for MATC. Thousands of MATC trade and technical students will be able to build and live better and more productive lives because of their generosity. We are excited about the historic partnership between MATC and Ellen and Joe Checota,” said Vicki Martin, president of MATC.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

