Notable Women in Construction and Design: Mary Spriggs

23 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Environmental Design Architecture from the University of Colorado, Boulder

Mary Spriggs has been designing health care facilities for more than three decades.

As senior associate and project architect at Milwaukee-based Plunkett Raysich Architects, she has worked on several recent projects including a NICU expansion at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, renovations at the Florida Heart Associates Catheterization Lab, and multiple renovations at UnityPoint Health Meriter Hospital in Madison, including a women’s and infant center expansion that added additional capacity and helped improve quality of care.

Spriggs has spoken at several national conferences to advance research and development serving NICU patients, families and caregivers.

She is a member of the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association, American Institute for Architects, and Construction Specifications Institute, and was instrumental in developing and improving the Plunkett Raysich Architects mentorship program, which strives to help young professionals gain a foothold in the professional field, said Kevin Broich, a Plunkett Raysich partner in charge of the firm’s Healthcare Studio.

“Her focus on innovative design and strong client rapport has resulted in long-lasting relationships and positive outcomes,” Broich said.