Marquette’s College of Nursing launches telehealth accelerator with $1.5 million grant

Marquette University’s College of Nursing has launched an accelerator aimed at developing telemedicine and virtual care innovations.

The college recently received a $1.5 million startup grant from an undisclosed private family foundation for the program, which aims to prepare aspiring nurses as the health care industry sees a surge in demand for telehealth services.

“Few health care industry changes have expanded as quickly and dramatically as digital care,” said Janet Krejci, dean of the College of Nursing. “This accelerator will develop and test models and approaches to ensure that people receiving health care virtually experience the Jesuit tenet of cura personalis – care for the whole person.”

In addition to current nursing students, the new Marquette Telehealth-Virtual Care Model will also educate practicing clinicians and patients using telehealth distance modalities over a three-year period.

Patricia Schroeder, clinical assistant professor and director of strategic initiatives at Marquette, has been named founding director and principal investigator of the Marquette Telehealth-Virtual Care Model.

“While delivering health care using technology such as video and phones has happened for more than 20 years, its use escalated exponentially based on pandemic needs,” Schroeder said. “This accelerator is being developed to prepare our students to courageously lead in digital care and drive our strategic plan forward with a focus on excellence in teaching and learning.”

The advisory board for the program includes: Bill Carter, former partner at Bain & Company, Inc., and strategy executive; Mary Gomez, clinician at Grand Rounds Health; Dr. Jill Guttormson, associate dean for academic affairs for Marquette University College of Nursing; Darren Jackson, retired CEO of Advance Auto Parts; Paul Jones, vice president for university relations and general counsel at Marquette University; Dr. Dan Weberg, founding faculty at The Ohio State University College of Nursing Master of Healthcare Innovation program and head of clinical innovation at Trusted Health; Dr. Doug Woods, vice provost for graduate and professional studies and dean of Marquette University Graduate School; Krejci and Schroeder.