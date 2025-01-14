Marquette University opens Wellness + Helfaer Recreation Facility

In time for the spring semester, Marquette University’s new Wellness + Helfaer Recreation Facility officially opened its doors to students on Monday.

The rebuilt 195,000-square-foot facility, located at 525 N. 16th St. in Milwaukee, used to be the Helfaer Tennis Stadium and Recreation Center.

It now houses health, wellness and recreation services that were previously provided in various locations across the campus. The counseling center, campus recreation, the Marquette University Medical Clinic and the Center for Student Wellness and Health Promotion are now all located inside the facility.

The university announced in 2021 that an anonymous alumni couple launched a $10 million giving challenge to unite Marquette’s health, wellness and recreation services at the facility. Construction on the project began in December 2022.

“We are excited that the time has finally come to unveil the new Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility to our students and campus community,” Marquette University president Kimo Ah Yun said. “Wellness + Helfaer Recreation provides a destination on campus that supports the physical and mental health needs of the Marquette community. Our goal is for this facility to foster community, inclusiveness and engagement, and break down stigmas and barriers to get the care they need.”

The new facility provides a 25% increase in recreational space and “nearly doubles the wellness and medical space previously offered on campus,” according to the news release.

The third and fourth floors of the facility’s 30,000-square-foot wellness tower are named the “LOVELLSTRONG Center for Student Well-Being.” The name recognizes Michael Lovell and his wife Amy Lovell for their work to address mental health in Milwaukee and across the region.

The recreation component of the facility features:

Four regulation-size basketball courts

Two multi-purpose courts

Four tennis courts

Two group exercise studios

A spin studio

A six-lane, 25-yard swimming pool

A 1/8 mile running truck overlooking the lobby, basketball courts and multipurpose courts.

The LOVELLStrong Center for Student Well-Being includes gathering spaces, spaces for large-group counseling, private counseling offices, a meditation room and a group activity center as part of the wellness program. The counseling center, which is housed inside the LOVELStrong Center for Student Well-Being, has additional spaces for large-group counseling, private offices, a “zen den” and quiet spaces.