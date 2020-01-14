Marquette University names Joseph Daniels as business dean

Marquette University has named Joseph Daniels as its next dean of the college of business administration.

Daniels, a professor and former chair of the school’s economics department, has been the acting James H. Keyes Dean of Business Administration since May 2019. He succeeds Brian Till, who announced in February his plans to step down from the role and return to the university’s marketing faculty. Till had led the school since 2015.

Daniels assumes the new role immediately.

“It is truly an honor to be called to serve the college I have called home for three decades as the next Keyes Dean of Business Administration,” Daniels said. “I have enjoyed working with my colleagues throughout the university, but especially the talented faculty, staff and students within the college. Together, we have charted a new course for business education at Marquette, and I am excited about what more we can accomplish together soon and well into the future.”

Daniels was previously co-director of the Center for Applied Economics at Marquette and has served on the University Financial Planning and Review Committee, the Dean’s Executive Council for the College of Business Administration and the Dean’s Advisory Council for the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences.

He teaches international currency markets and international trade, and has served as a media expert at G7 and G8 economics summits.

“Throughout his tenure as interim Keyes Dean, Dr. Daniels demonstrated a desire to advance the College of Business Administration in significant and meaningful ways, and what he accomplished over the past eight months made it clear that he is the right leader for the college at this important point in its history,” provost Kimo Ah Yun said.