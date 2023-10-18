Marquette University doubles size of Pleasant Prairie nursing program site

By
-
Students in Marquette University's Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Program site in Pleasant Prairie treat a nursing manikin as part of their clinical work this fall. (Photo courtesy of Marquette University)

Marquette University is slated to unveil its expanded and newly renovated Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Program site in Pleasant Prairie this week as part of its plan to educate 5,000 new nurses during the next decade. The new site is double the size of the program’s original space in Pleasant Prairie

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
