Marquette students team up with Stone Creek Coffee to offer three coffee blends

By
-
The Stone Creek Coffee Factory Cafe and its headquarters.

Blue & Gold Brewing LLC, a program founded in 2022 which involves Marquette University students being selected to lead their own business venture, has found its latest partner in Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee.

Through a new partnership announced this week, Blue & Gold Brewing is unveiling a trio of holiday-themed coffee blends that will be available for purchase through a limited-edition holiday box. The three blends include “Jesuit Joe,” a dark roast that will be Blue & Gold’s first year-round product; “Brew the Difference,” a limited-edition light roast; and “Santa’s Revenge,” an annual medium roast Christmas offering.

Students on Marquette’s Blue & Gold teams are involved in every aspect of the business, leading market research, product selection and naming, supply chain and logistics, finance, graphic design, advertising, marketing, distribution, and entrepreneurial/start-up processes. Revenue from product sales will be split among the student-run venture and the industry partners, with proceeds benefitting Marquette’s student-run ventures program.

Blue & Gold Brewing launched last year with a team of four students who released ’77 Golden Ale, a private label, Marquette-affiliated craft beer for National Marquette Day 2023. The coffee partnership with Stone Creek was announced in June, giving Blue & Gold its second team and a year-round product line.

“Our team was excited to work with an established leader in the coffee space and revive the ‘Jesuit Joe’ brand,” said Elise Raschke, a member of the Blue & Gold coffee brewing team. “We chose these three offerings through the themes of ‘Brew Tradition,’ ‘Brew Mission’ and ‘Brew Cheer.’ Bringing these products to market has been a great experience, and we look forward to sharing these coffees with the Marquette community and beyond.”

