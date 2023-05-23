Marketing firm Captivate Exhibits moves HQ to Sussex

Captivate Exhibits' Sussex HQ
Captivate Exhibits' new Sussex headquarters. Image courtesy of Loopnet.

Captivate Exhibits, a marketing firm specializing in customized brand environments with a focus on tradeshow exhibits and corporate interior design, has relocated its headquarters from Brookfield to Sussex. The company’s new office, located at N56 W24701 N. Corporate Circle, is 50% larger than its previous location at 12600 W. Burleigh Road in Brookfield. The new

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

