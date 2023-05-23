Marketing firm Captivate Exhibits moves HQ to Sussex

Captivate Exhibits, a marketing firm specializing in customized brand environments with a focus on tradeshow exhibits and corporate interior design, has relocated its headquarters from Brookfield to Sussex.
The company’s new office, located at N56 W24701 N. Corporate Circle, is 50% larger than its previous location at 12600 W. Burleigh Road in Brookfield. The new space is 56,000 square feet. The additional space will allow Captivate Exhibits to streamline operations and work on enhancing its customer service. The new headquarters would also allow for a 30,000-square-foot building expansion in the future.
“This move occurred at an opportune time, as our business has grown at a sharp upward trajectory since late 2021,” said David Jentz, executive vice president of Captivate Exhibits. “The significantly increased demand for new trade show exhibits, storage of exhibits, and all of our related marketing services, mandated a new facility large enough to handle these needs, and laid out in a fashion where all could be addressed efficiently. We’re thankful this space was available.”
The larger production area allows Captivate Exhibits to consolidate all of its design and fabrication in one location. Work was previously divided between the Brookfield headquarters and a satellite facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
“The biggest benefit to the relocation is strengthening our culture,” said Jentz. “Our company is built on defined core values. It’s harder to foster culture when people are split up. The new setup is ideal for camaraderie and teamwork.”
The Sussex headquarters has 15 dock doors, nearly quadrupling the old facility’s volume. Trade show rental equipment is stored nearby for easy shipping. The showroom of finished exhibits is also larger. Another room operates as a private viewing area, where customers planning new exhibits can see prototypes to aid their design decision-making.
Besides designing and building exhibits, Captivate Exhibits helps organizations create engaging workspaces. The company helps businesses with branded environments, history walls, welcoming lobby renovations, and comfortable, functional break rooms and kitchens.