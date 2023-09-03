Marcus Theatres to close three Milwaukee-area cinemas

Marcus Theatres, the movie theater division of Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp., will close three of its Milwaukee-area cinemas this month.

The company will close its Southgate Cinema at 3330 S. 30th St. in Milwaukee after Sept. 5, and its Showtime Cinema at 8910 S. 102nd St. in Franklin and Saukville Cinema at 350 S. Riverside Dr. on Sept. 17, according to a statement the company provided to WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

In a statement, Marcus Theatres said that its customers at these three cinemas are better served by “more expansion amenities” at its other cinemas, including Marcus BistroPlex Southridge in Greendale, Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek, Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin, North Shore Cinema in Mequon and its Menomonee Falls Cinema.

Southgate Cinema is Marcus Theatres’ only location in the City of Milwaukee.