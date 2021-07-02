Marcus Performing Arts Center’s 16th annual BASH

The Marcus Performing Arts Center recently hosted its 16th annual BASH, the organization’s signature fundraising event benefiting its education and community engagement programs.

Marcus Center announced former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver as its first cultural ambassador, a four-year partnership aimed at promoting the power of the arts, culture and community engagement by making the performing arts more accessible to underserved youth, families and communities of color throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

“I always talk about how I want to see change,” said Driver. “As I take on this new role for MPAC, we have the opportunity to make an impact in this world that we never thought was possible.”

In the first season of the partnership, Driver’s cultural ambassadorship will connect him with a short residency with Hiplet dance company, during which Driver and dancers from the company will connect to exchange ideas on dance, community, athleticism and breaking down stereotypes in dance. Future seasons of the partnership will include additional artist collaborations and a co-commission of a new First Stage play for young audiences and their families based on Driver’s Quickie Series children’s books.