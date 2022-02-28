Marcus Lemonis donating $15 million to Marquette to create Center for Student Success

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis, a Marquette University alumnus and star of “The Renovator” on HGTV and “The Profit” on CNBC, and his wife, Bobbi, are donating $15 million to the university to create the Lemonis Center for Student Success on the MU campus.

The Lemonis Center for Student Success will provide wraparound services for students across all majors, academic abilities, and backgrounds to enrich and expand student opportunities. It will connect students with a network of advisers, mentors and resources.

Marquette will rename Memorial Library to the Lemonis Center for Student Success and house the new center in space on West Wisconsin Avenue.

“It is always important for Bobbi and me to create a clear path to success for every individual, no matter where they are from or what they are studying,” Lemonis said. “As an alumnus who got the most out of my experience, it was paramount for me to highlight the things that worked and to strengthen the things that could get better. This initial gift is the start of building the road for others.”

“This gift is life-changing as it will help all students succeed and thrive on campus,” said Marquette president Michael Lovell. “We are incredibly grateful to Marcus and Bobbi for their leadership and passion to help Marquette become a national leader and rise in new and innovative ways.”

As part of his $15 million donation, Lemonis also announced a $5 million challenge to inspire others to join him in the student success movement. Funds from the challenge will support Marquette’s Student Success Initiative, which ranges from advising to internships, career counseling, high-impact learning, first-generation initiatives, peer mentoring and pre-orientation opportunities.

The contribution by Marcus and Bobbi Lemonis is part of Marquette’s Time to Rise campaign, which has surpassed $565 million in funds raised toward its $750 million goal.

