Marcus Center to host jazz, dance and ‘National Geographic’ speaker series this upcoming season

The Marcus Performing Arts Center announced it will host three new performance series this upcoming season as part of its effort to offer more diverse programming.

The 2021-’22 season will include the new jazz, dance, and “National Geographic LIVE” series and an expanded “MPAC Presents” lineup.

“As a performing arts center in a vibrant major city, it is our mission to bring the best of the performing arts to Milwaukee. It also remains critically important to us that our programming represents the racial and ethnic diversity of Milwaukee County,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and chief executive officer of the Marcus Center. “MPAC’s expanded arts and culture programming does just that with a mix of artists and art forms from across the country and beyond.”

The upcoming 2021-’22 season will be the Marcus Center’s first season since the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, a longtime tenant, moved to its new home on Wisconsin Avenue. The MSO’s departure freed up a large portion of the the center’s schedule, which leaders say created an opportunity to add a new lineup of shows and family programming.

The new programming also ties into the organization’s racial equity, diversity, and inclusion action plan, which aims to have a minimum of 30% of MPAC Presents programming presented by BIPOC artists. The plan also commits to investing in programs that remove barriers to participation, such as the center’s new student matinee offerings, which provides discounted daytime performances for schools.

Bader Philanthropies, Herzfeld Foundation and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel provided financial support for the 2021-‘22 MPAC Presents programming.

The full lineup includes:

Jazz Series

Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.: Duets – Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés & Joe Lovano

Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.: Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective with Turtle Island Quartet

June 10, 2022 at 8 p.m.: David Sanborn

Dance Series:

Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Pilobolus

Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernandez

April 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

National Geographic LIVE Speaker Series:

Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.: National Geographic LIVE: Steve Winter – On the Trail of Big Cats

Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: National Geographic LIVE: Filipe DeAndrade – Untamed

Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: National Geographic LIVE: Kobie Boykins – Exploring Mars

May 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: National Geographic LIVE: Alicia Odewale – Greenwood: A Century of Resilience

MPAC Presents:

Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.: An Evening With Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin Together In Concert

Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Santa Saves Christmas

Dec. 4 at 8 p.m: José Feliciano

Jan. 22, 2022 at 8 p.m.: Tiger King Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King

Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: Black Violin

Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: Golden Dragon Acrobats

March 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: YAMATO

March 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: Hiplet

March 12, 2022 at 8 p.m.: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul

March 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dance Company

April 15, 2022 at 8 p.m.: Josh Gates: An Evening of Legends, Mysteries, and Tales of Adventure

April 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: Neil Berg’s 50 Years Of Rock-n-roll

April 30, 2022 at 8 p.m.: Blue Man Group

May 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: Blue Man Group

July 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.: Jersey Boys

July 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Jersey Boys

Student Matinee Series:

Jan. 21, 2022 at 10 a.m.: National Geographic LIVE: Filipe DeAndrade – Untamed

Feb. 2, 2022 at 10 a.m.: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Feb. 3, 2022 at 12 p.m.: Black Violin

March 8, 2022 at 10 a.m.: YAMATO

March 9, 2022 at 12 p.m.: Hiplet

MPAC Presents subscription and single tickets go on sale July 22.