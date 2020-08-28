Marcus Center postpones annual fundraiser, citing this week’s racial justice issues

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has postponed its annual Broadway Bash fundraiser scheduled for this evening, citing the racial justice issues that have come to the forefront in Kenosha this week.

In a statement Friday, president and chief executive officer Kendra Whitlock Ingram said the Marcus Center did not “feel the time was right” to hold the event.

Kenosha has seen five consecutive nights of protests in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. It follows a series of demonstrations held across the country this summer focused on police brutality and systemic racism.

“Out of respect for the racial justice issues unfolding this week in our communities, we have decided to postpone our event. The Marcus Center recognizes the importance of standing united as a community in directly addressing these issues. Our focus must remain on the immediate need for change,” Whitlock Ingram said.

The Broadway Bash, now in its 15th year, is the Marcus Center’s only annual fundraising appeal. The center had adapted this year’s event from its typical in-person gala format to a drive-in experience on the rooftop of the center’s parking garage, due to coronavirus concerns. Broadway actor Chester Gregory was scheduled to perform at the event.

All meals that were slated to be served to visitors via curbside delivery will be donated to Milwaukee-based Just One More Ministry, Whitlock Ingram said. Johnson Financial Group is the even’t presenting sponsor.

Whitlcok Ingram said the center will announce the event’s postponed date at a later time.