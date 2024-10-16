ManpowerGroup exec named CFO of Enerpac

Darren Kozik
has been named the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Enerpac Tool Group
, effective Oct. 28.
“I’m thrilled to join Enerpac Tool Group, a leader in the industrial tools market and a company with an outstanding track record,” Kozik said. “The leadership’s clear commitment to growth makes this an especially exciting time to be joining the team.”
Kozik most recently served as senior vice president, global corporate finance for Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup
. Prior to that he was senior vice president, North American finance and shared services for ManpowerGroup.
Earlier in his career, Kozik served as CFO for Mortara Instrument, Inc. and GE Healthcare’s Global Ultrasound business unit.
“We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Kozik as CFO,” said Paul Sternlieb
, president and CEO of Enerpac. “He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in all aspects of finance and will be instrumental as we continue to execute Enerpac’s growth strategy.”
Kozik received a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University in 1999 and an MBA from Northwestern University in 2007.
Earlier this year, Enerpac CFO Anthony Colucci left the company
. He now serves as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Hayward Industries Inc. in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Based in Menomonee Falls, Enerpac is progressing with plans to move its headquarters
to downtown Milwaukee.