Enerpac’s CFO departing company to accept role with private equity firm

Menomonee Falls-based Enerpac Tool Group
announced this week the company’s current executive vice president, chief financial officer and principal accounting officer Anthony Colucci
is leaving the company.
Colucci will resign from his role effective March 1, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He’s leaving Enerpac to take on an executive role at a private equity firm.
"Mr. Colucci’s decision does not reflect any disagreement with, or the existence of any irregularities in, the company’s operations, policies, accounting principles, practices, financial statements, or disclosures," according to the SEC filing.
Following the announcement of Colucci’s planned resignation, Enerpac’s board of directors appointed P. Shannon Burns
to the role of interim principal financial officer and Patrick Dawson
to the role of interim principal accounting officer. Enerpac intends to find a permanent chief financial officer successor later.
Burns has served as head of financial planning, operations, and decision support since joining Enerpac in November 2022. Prior to joining the company, Burns worked at Harley-Davidson, holding various positions in finance and investor relations from August 2011 through November 2022.
Dawson has served as corporate controller since joining Enerpac in November 2022. Before that, he served as the director of accounting at INNIO Group from November 2020 to November 2022. Dawson also served as controller of Epoic Systems Corp. from October 2015 to October 2020.
“I am very proud of what we have accomplished in terms of Enerpac’s significant operational and financial improvements, as well as the talented team we have built," said Colucci in a Thursday statement. "I believe Enerpac is well positioned for the future, and I wish the team continued success as they execute on the exciting growth strategy.”