Enerpac’s CFO departing company to accept role with private equity firm

By
Ashley Smart
-
Tony Colucci
Tony Colucci

Menomonee Falls-based Enerpac Tool Group announced this week the company’s current executive vice president, chief financial officer and principal accounting officer Anthony Colucci is leaving the company. Colucci will resign from his role effective March 1, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He’s leaving Enerpac to take on an executive role

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes.
