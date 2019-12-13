MANDI 2020 finalists named

Winners will be announced at April 2 award ceremony

Twelve organizations and individuals have been selected as finalists for the 2020 Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation.

The annual program, now in its 21st year, is a partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation Milwaukee to recognize businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals involved in improving conditions in Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

Finalists in six categories, based on public nominations, were announced this week. They include:

Brewers Community Foundation Public Space Award: Kilbourn-Kadish Park; the Kinnickinnic River Plaza

Kilbourn-Kadish Park; the Kinnickinnic River Plaza BMO Harris Cornerstone Award: Dominican Center ; Neighborhood House of Milwaukee

; Chase Economic Development Award: RISE MKE Entrepreneurial Training Program; Riverworks Week

RISE MKE Entrepreneurial Training Program; Riverworks Week PNC Bank Navigator Award: William Krugler of Milwaukee JobsWork; Julia Taylor of Greater Milwaukee Committee

William Krugler of Milwaukee JobsWork; Julia Taylor of Greater Milwaukee Committee Associated Bank Trailblazer Award: The Farm Project-El Proyecto Campesino; Wisconsin’s First Ever Deaf StorySlam

The Farm Project-El Proyecto Campesino; Wisconsin’s First Ever Deaf StorySlam State Farm Building Blocks Award: Seven04 Place Apartments; Sherman Phoenix

The finalists were selected from public nominations by a 40-member, independent volunteer committee.

Winners will be announced during the 21st Annual MANDIs event on April 2, 2020 at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino.

During the ceremony, the Wells Fargo People’s Choice Award will be awarded to finalists who receive the most public votes in April. The Northwestern Mutual Collaboration Award will also be given to a nonprofit collaboration.