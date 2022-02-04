Major mixed-use development planned near The Corners of Brookfield

Hales Corners-based Wimmer Communities is planning a $120 million mixed-use development northeast of Bluemond and Barker roads in the Town of Brookfield, across Bluemound from The Corners of Brookfield.

The project, called Poplar Creek Town Center, will include hotels, retail, office space, residential units and recreational uses.

Wimmer Communities has assembled a 25.6-acre site for the project, including its Poplar Creek Apartments development, built in 2016. Since then, it has acquired the former Motel 6, Bullwinkle’s, Quality Inn, Elite Fitness and Mallard Landing properties (all northeast of Barker and Bluemound roads), which will all be demolished to make way for the Poplar Creek Town Center development.

The development will include a “landmark building” called the Marriott Center, which will have a Courtyard and Residence Inn Marriott hotels. There will also be 12,000 square feet of class A office space. The ground level of the Marriott Center and adjoining Town Center buildings will have 30,000 square feet of retail, services and restaurant space, which will be known as The Shops of Poplar Creek. In addition, there will be five new residential buildings, with a total of 381 residential units. A resident club will have fitness facilities, sundecks, a coffee bistro, co-workspace, business offices, a golf simulator, a billiards room and event space for residents and their guests.

The project will also include park areas, plazas, trails and the adjoining woods and wetlands will be preserved.

“We’re excited to expand the Poplar Creek campus to create a truly unique live, work, play neighborhood,” said Nick Wimmer, vice president of project development. “Our residents, guests and businesses will enjoy everything they need right outside their front door – from restaurants and shops to walking trails and parks in this new town community.”