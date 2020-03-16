Major Milwaukee museums close

Milwaukee’s most popular museums, including the Milwaukee Public Museum, the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Harley-Davidson Museum have closed, as part of the national social distancing effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The Milwaukee Public Museum closed after the close of business on Saturday.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, visitors, and community,” Dr. Ellen Censky, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee Public Museum. “Though there have been no cases of the COVID-19 virus at MPM, like other cultural, scientific, and educational organizations in Milwaukee, we are committed to helping mitigate the spread of the virus and have decided the best way to reduce the risk would be to close MPM to our visitors and members.”

The Milwaukee Art Museum is also closed, and set a tentative date to reopen on April 7. Museum events through Tuesday, April 14 have been cancelled. The Art in Bloom event, scheduled for April 30-May 3 will proceed as planned.

The Harley-Davidson Museum closed today and set a goal of reopening on Monday, April 6. The closure includes the H-D Museum, MOTOR Bar & Restaurant and The Shop (gift shop).

“There have been no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 among museum staff or visitors. We will continue to work with Milwaukee Health Department and Wisconsin Department of Health officials and will continue to follow their guidance. We will reopen when it’s deemed safe and prudent to do so,” the Harley Museum said.