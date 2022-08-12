Madison-based Immuto Scientific awarded $2.5 million national grant

Madison-based Immuto Scientific, a biotechnology company providing drug discovery services, is the recipient of a $2.5 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Immuto Scientific’s Plasma Induced Modification of Biomolecules (PLIMB) technology helps companies understand how effectively a drug binds to its target to improve the effectiveness of the drug.

The company provides analytical research services to pharmaceutical companies using technologies to help accelerate drug discovery and enable the development of highly effective therapeutics.

Immuto Scientific was among the first startups to receive an investment from Milwaukee Venture Partners in 2021.

“This SBIR grant will allow us to expand our research and development efforts to push the boundaries of structural mass spectrometry and advance drug discovery against challenging targets,” said Faraz A. Choudhury, president and CEO.

Immuto Scientific’s suite of services enables drug developers to investigate interactions of therapeutics and their targets with heightened accuracy and speed, which significantly reduces uncertainty, costs and the timeline for drug discovery, and ultimately lowers health care costs while improving patient outcomes.