Madison-based Health Tradition expanding coverage to eastern Wisconsin

Madison-based health maintenance organization Health Tradition plans to roll out a new network in eastern Wisconsin, expanding its service area by 25 counties.

The independent health plan, which was created in 1986 as a health insurance arm of Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic Health System, has primarily served western Wisconsin until now. Madison-based WEA Insurance Corp. acquired Health Tradition from Mayo Clinic in 2018.

Included in the new network are area Advocate Aurora Health and Ascension Wisconsin facilities, including Aurora Health Center – Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore, Aurora West Allis Medical Center, Ascension Columbia St Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Plans will be available starting in October, pending approval from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.

The expansion grows Health Tradition’s service area to 52 counties in Wisconsin.

Health Tradition offers large group plans for employers with 51 or more employees, and small group plans for those with as few as two employees. It also offers a Medicare Select supplement plan for retirees.

The organization said it is working to “fix the health care system” with programs aimed at controlling costs for employers and providing alternative care options for members, including telehealth options.

“We are excited to offer our Health Tradition plans to southeast Wisconsin,” said Kyle Humphrey, vice president of sales and marketing for Health Tradition. “We recognize that the health care system could be serving people better, and we’re fixing that. We’re not only providing access to affordable, high quality health care, but also simplifying access, giving members the tools they need, encouraging preventive care, and incorporating the latest advancements, including telehealth and online therapy.”