Maddente named president of First Weber, Alt named CEO

Madison-based First Weber Realtors announced that it has named a new president and a new chief executive officer. Tammy Maddente has been named president of First Weber. She has more than 30 years of experience…

Madison-based Madison-based First Weber Realtors announced that it has named a new president and a new chief executive officer. Tammy Maddente has been named president of First Weber. She has more than 30 years of experience and previously served as senior vice president and regional manager. She has worked out of First Weber’s North Shore Office in Glendale and is a resident of Bayside. Shawna Alt has been named chief executive officer of First Weber. Based in Madison, she previously served as president of First Weber, since December of 2020. Before then, she was a First Weber vice president for 16 years. First Weber has more than 70 office locations and nearly 1,400 real estate professionals serving Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, with services available in Minnesota.