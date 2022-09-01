M3 Insurance acquires Kenosha agency

Andrew Weiland
Madison-based insurance brokerage and risk management firm M3 Insurance announced today that it has acquired Kenosha-based independent insurance agency The Trottier Insurance Group. Founded in 1963, Trottier specializes in property & casualty, workers’ compensation, personal…

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

