M3 Insurance acquires Kenosha agency

Madison-based insurance brokerage and risk management firm M3 Insurance
announced today that it has acquired Kenosha-based independent insurance agency The Trottier Insurance Group
.
Founded in 1963, Trottier specializes in property & casualty, workers’ compensation, personal lines, life and health insurance.
“After almost 60 years as an independent insurance agency in Kenosha, we’re confident now is the time to partner with a reputable agency like M3 that shares our values and strong commitment to our clients,” said Jay Brown, president of The Trottier Insurance Group. “This partnership will provide our clients with a broader range of resources, innovation, and expertise while maintaining the high standard of excellence they’ve come to expect.”
With the acquisition, M3 now has 8 office locations in Madison, Wauwatosa, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kenosha, Wausau and Rockford, Illinois.
“Expanding M3’s footprint is critical to our agency’s continued growth throughout southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois," said M3 CEO Mike Victorson. "The addition of the Trottier team enhances our ability to serve clients in this important market and helps solidify our future as a top independent and privately-owned insurance agency in the country.”