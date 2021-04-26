Luxury homes on the market in southeastern Wisconsin

W3415 Snake Road, Town of Linn

$20.75 million

The Villa Hortensia estate is one of five legacy homes on Geneva Lake designed by architect Howard Van Doren Shaw. The 12,000-plus-square-foot home sits on 20 acres, which includes 502 feet of level lake frontage. It was built in Mediterranean style and has maintained many of its original features. This includes its grand lakefront terraces, original oak floors and much of the original woodwork and detailing. It is listed for sale by David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty.

5270 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay

$6.95 million

The Herman and Claudia Uihlein residence is an example of Italian Renaissance architecture and old-world craftsmanship reimagined for today’s living. The residence has been extensively restored, and spaces both intimate and expansive make it ideal for gatherings and events of any size. It has a new kitchen, new boiler and air conditioning systems, renovated baths and a myriad of fine finishes. It is listed for sale by the Pater Mahler Team of Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty.

N2323 Sylvan Lane, Town of Linn

$5.75 million

This historic Lake Geneva-area home was meticulously renovated in 2000. It has four finished levels with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It projects an aura of polished history and offers a warm and cozy family lifestyle. The kitchen opens to the dining room and outdoor deck, overlooking the lake from the north shore. The living room has a natural fireplace and the screened-in porch overlooks the pier. It is listed for sale by Kris Kukla of Keefe Real Estate Inc.

W6683 E. Shoreland Road, Town of Rhine

$4 million

Shoreland Farm is a secluded 12-acre estate nestled atop a lush hill surrounded by manicured lawns, fenced pastures and tall pines. The meticulously maintained estate includes a 14,000-square-foot main house, six stall stables, race car shop, outdoor gazebo and lakefront lot with a dock on Elkhart Lake. It hosted Paul Newman and Tom Cruise when they raced at the nearby Road America. It is listed for sale by Timothy Jagemann of Elkhart Lake Realty.

790 Erin Road, Town of Erin

$3.5 million

This custom-designed home sits on a serene 92 acres. It features a gourmet kitchen that opens up to a spacious great room with a vaulted ceiling, natural fireplace, hardwood floors and an abundance of windows. At roughly 6,800 square feet, it has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The lower level has an office, rec room and full bar. Its two-tiered deck has views of the pond with a waterfall. It is listed for sale by Kelsey Dassow of Boss Realty LLC.

825 N. Prospect Ave., Unit 2402, Milwaukee

$2.7 million

This three-bedroom condo at University Club Tower has spectacular spaces and panoramic views. The custom floorplan features an open-concept chef’s kitchen, private master suite with designer closet and spa bath, two additional bedrooms with ensuite baths, den/office area and convenient home automation. It also has an oversized terrace, ample storage and two indoor parking spaces. It is listed for sale by the Pater Mahler Team of Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty.

N82 W28295 Vista Drive, Town of Merton

$2.59 million

This sprawling 5,700-square-foot ranch with an exposed lower level on Lake Keesus is made for multi-level entertaining. The kitchen, great room, dining area and reading nook form the main living area. The master retreat has a sitting area, fireplace and spa shower. The lower level is a mecca for entertainment, including a large bar, fireplace, gaming area and indoor pool, exercise room, screened-in porch with retractable screens and three more bedrooms. The lake play yard has 150 feet of lake frontage complete with a fully equipped boathouse. It is listed for sale by Team Trimble of Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country.

1141 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Unit 2901, Milwaukee

$1.5 million

This 3,900-square-foot luxury condo in The Moderne apartment tower has three bedrooms plus den, 3.5 bathrooms and two underground parking spaces. It offers views of Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee River, downtown and the Deer District. It’s just steps away from Fiserv Forum. Features include a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, cupboards and countertops. It is listed for sale by the Gail & Brett Team of Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore.