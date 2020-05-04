Luxurious bathroom remodel

A Pewaukee couple faced a challenge when it came to their master bathroom: it was plenty spacious, but oddly divided walls created a disjointed feel throughout the 70-square-foot space.

From an overwhelming amount of tile to the poor-functioning layout, the homeowners considered it a wet room gone wrong.

The bathroom underwent a $100,000 renovation that transformed the flow of the space.

One of the signature elements of the bathroom is a custom double vanity with custom cabinetry, along with a sit-down makeup area featuring a backlit mirror.

“They wanted a bathroom layout that gave them not only a his and hers sink and prep station but a designated vanity as well,” said Shannon Trudeau, marketing coordinator for Greendale-based J&J Contractors. “The idea of updated old school glam really appealed to the wife of this couple.“

The bathroom includes a large walk-in standing shower, featuring a glass door, floor-to-ceiling neutral tiles and pebble tile accents.

A window was removed and replaced with a transom to allow some natural light in, while maintaining privacy.

The bathroom’s former green and white-tiled walls were replaced with a variety of natural colors and textures throughout the space. The room also features heated floors.