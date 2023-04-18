Luther Group plans for spec industrial building in Menomonee Falls

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Elm Grove-based real estate development firmhas acquired a 5.47-acre site at W134 N5450 Campbell Drive just south of Silver Spring Drive in Menomonee Falls with plans to construct a. The developer purchased the property for $850,000 on April 10, according to state records. Bob Flood of Founders3 represented the seller in the transaction, according to the brokerage firm. The seller, according to state records, was Kohl's, Inc. The development is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, according to Founders3. An attempt to reach a representative with Luther Group was not immediately successful on Tuesday morning. [caption id="attachment_567882" align="aligncenter" width="748"]Renderings available on Loopnet.com appear to show rough plans for the spec industrial building Luther Group plans to construct at W134 N5450 Campbell Drive in Menomonee Falls. (Rendering courtesy of Loopnet.com)[/caption]