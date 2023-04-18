Luther Group plans for spec industrial building in Menomonee Falls

An old building pad and parking lot appear to make up the development site at W134 N5450 Campbell Drive in Menomonee Falls. The property was recently purchased by Luther Group, which plans to construct a spec industrial building on the property. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)

Elm Grove-based real estate development firm Luther Group has acquired a 5.47-acre site at W134 N5450 Campbell Drive just south of Silver Spring Drive in Menomonee Falls with plans to construct a 79,200-square-foot spec industrial building. The developer purchased the property for $850,000 on April 10, according to state records. Bob Flood of Founders3 represented

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate.

