Lumpia City relocating to Waterford as founders hope to enter wholesale market  

By
-
Lumpia City's new Waterford location. Submitted photo.

Lumpia City founders Samantha Klimaszewski (left) and Alexa Reyes. Lumpia City has outgrown its current footprint in the city of Milwaukee. Founders Samantha Klimaszewski and Alexa Reyes announced this week the food manufacturing company is relocating to Waterford, moving out of a shared kitchen space on North Jefferson Street in downtown

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display