Longtime WWBIC leader Wendy Baumann to step down

[caption id="attachment_526238" align="alignleft" width="300"]Wendy Baumann[/caption], the president and chief visionary officer of Milwaukee-basedwill step down on Feb. 14, the organization announced today. WWBIC is a nonprofit organization that assists entrepreneurs, primarily women, people of color, lower-wealth individuals, and veterans and military connected families. WWBIC provides small business lending (ranging from $1,000 to $350,000); technical assistance/coaching; and entrepreneurship and financial wellness training. Baumann has led the organization since 1994. “Wendy has been at the heart of building WWBIC from a nascent nonprofit into a leading organization within Wisconsin’s economic development ecosystem," said Kate Hill, WWBIC board chair. "Her passion and vision of leveling the economic playing field helped thousands of individuals from underserved communities pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We wish Wendy the very best as she pursues the next chapter of her professional journey.” When Baumann joined WWBIC the organization only had one full-time and one part-time staff member. The organization now has 60 employees and six regional offices. It has a $9 million operating budget and a $25 million loan portfolio. During Baumann’s time leading the organization it has helped more than 12,500 businesses to expand and help them create or retain more than 25,000 jobs, according to WWBIC. Since its founding in 1987, WWBIC has served nearly 80,000 individuals and loaned $107 million to small business owners, according to the organization. It has been a funded SBA Women’s Business Center for more than 35 years.