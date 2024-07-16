Long-planned Third Ward condo development could finally move forward

A long-planned condo development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward could finally be moving forward.

Milwaukee-based Renner Architects originally proposed a 13-unit condo project at 610 E. Summerfest Place in 2016, but construction was delayed due to issues relocating utilities and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents submitted to the City of Milwaukee.

Renner Architects is now seeking approvals for the project from Milwaukee’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

- Advertisement -

The three-story condo units would be built on a narrow parcel that Renner Architects already owns, located behind the Baumgartner Center for Dance and next to the 257-unit Evoni Apartments that are under construction at the corner of Summerfest Place and Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Representatives from Renner Architects did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Notable projects led by Renner Architects include the 101-unit BreakWater Condominiums tower at 1313 N. Franklin Place, the 160-unit condo development The Harbor Front and Hansen’s Landing at 601 and 541 E. Erie St. and the 64-unit condo development The Waterfront at 130 S. Water St.