Loftus promoted to president of Axcesor

Scott Loftus has been promoted to president of Menomonee Falls-based contract manufacturing company Axcesor Inc.

Loftus joined the company in 2015 as a project engineer and was promoted to vice president of development and engineering in 2018.

He graduated from MSOE in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Last year, Axcesor moved from a 15,000-square-foot facility in Grafton to a 33,000-square-foot facility in Menomonee Falls. An announcement from the company about Loftus’ promotion said he “spearheaded” the move to Menomonee Falls. The larger facility has contributed to 24% growth for the company, according to the announcement.

“We will continue on an exciting growth path,” Loftus said. “Our customer-driven focus will continue to reinforce Axcesor’s already stellar reputation.”

“Scott is supported by a team of managers, engineers and leaders that are learning, growing and developing the company culture to meet the manufacturing demands of our changing world,” said Axcesor owner Bob Adikes.

