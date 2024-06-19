Local woman-owned businesses receive grants from BMO to become Summerfest vendors

BMO Harris Bank has granted a total of $65,000 to 11 woman-owned businesses, some of which are located in southeastern Wisconsin, to support them as they prepare to sell their products at Summerfest, which kicks off Thursday, June 20, in downtown Milwaukee.

The 2024 BMO EMpower Summerfest Grants are part of the organization’s BMO EMpower program. First announced in 2020, BMO EMpower began as a five-year, $5 billion commitment aimed at breaking down barriers faced by minority businesses and increasing access to capital. In 2022, BMO surpassed its initial $5 billion goal and unveiled plans to deepen its strategic partnerships and community involvement. The BMO EMpower program has evolved to become a $40 billion initiative.

Out of this year’s 11 Summerfest grant recipients, four are from Milwaukee: Lilliput Records, Paloma Wilder, Papyrus & Charms and Kalina & Co. Five of the other businesses are from around the state of Wisconsin: The Dotting Chick, For the Love of Drax, Happy Buddha, The Pink Lotus and Tonya’s Beauty Box Art.

The remaining two businesses, Dog is Good and Hair Valier, are from outside Wisconsin.

As part of the BMO EMpower Summerfest Grant Program, all of the entrepreneurs will receive funding along with business banking education, according to an announcement.

“This focus on women-owned firms exemplifies BMO’s commitment to promoting gender equity and economic inclusion,” the company said in a statement. “Through initiatives like EMpower, the bank is using its financial clout to create more opportunities for success among underrepresented groups.”