Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Local companies named finalists in Governor’s Business Plan Contest

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Twenty-five companies representing industries including advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology and life sciences will compete in the final round of the 2025 Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.

The contestants have already gone through two rounds of judging to become a finalist.

“Young companies such as those advancing in this year’s contest are examples of innovation that cuts across industry sector lines in Wisconsin,” said Gary Frings, chair of the board of directors for the Wisconsin Technology Council.

Finalists from southeast Wisconsin include:

  • Milwaukee-based EMND Goods: Founder Emily Thomas has created an “upcycling” clothing and home goods business.
  • Dousman-based Safepro Technologies: Founder Paul Eckert has developed a patented integrated laser projection and shot detection system that determines the location of the threat, alerts occupants and guides them in a safe direction.
  • Pewaukee-based Tykr: Founder Sean Tepper has created a research platform for both retail and institutional investors.

Finalists will be asked to submit a 15-minute pitch deck for review by a panel of about 70 judges. Each plan describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, lists members of the management team and provides key financial data.

The “Diligent Dozen,” which are the top 12 business plans announced in late May, will present live on June 4.

Sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing, event space and more. About $2.9 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded since the inception of the contest in 2004.

