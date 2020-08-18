Notable Women in Law: Lisa Kleiner Wood 

Category: Notable Women in Law

Notable Women in Law Number of years working in your current industry: 22

22 Number of years with your current company/firm: 6.5

6.5 Undergrad degree/university: Univeristy of Wisconsin- Milwaukee

Univeristy of Wisconsin- Milwaukee Law degree/university: Marquette University

Lisa Kleiner Wood, a shareholder at Milwaukee-based Davis|Kuelthau, has more than two decades of experience in the legal industry. She is co-chair of the firm’s Real Estate practice, former chair of the Food & Beverage industry team and a member of the firm’s Corporate team.

She specializes in commercial real estate transactions, including the purchase, sale, development and leasing of health care, retail, industrial, office, multi-family real estate, construction law, corporate and general business matters.

She works with clients in a variety of industries including real estate investment and development, construction, manufacturing, retail, health care, and food and beverage.

“Over the past 25 years, I have worked with virtually all the major law firms in the Milwaukee area,” said Karl Rajani, president of Horizon Healthcare, Inc. “Lisa is undoubtedly one of the best attorneys I have met. She works tirelessly to promote our interests. She is not only a highly competent attorney with expertise and experience in diverse areas… she is a trusted business advisor.”

Kleiner Wood has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America in real estate law, she is a member of the State bar of Wisconsin, The Milwaukee Bar Association, the Association for Women Lawyers, TEMPO Milwaukee and serves on the programming committee for TEMPO Milwaukee.