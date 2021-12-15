Notable Heroes in Health Care: Leslie Waltke DP, DPT

Category: Notable Heroes in Health Care

Notable Heroes in Health Care Number of years working in your current industry: 1

Leslie Waltke has spent her career treating the cardiopulmonary, musculoskeletal, integumentary and functional needs of patients during and after treatment for cancer.

Over the decades, she has treated thousands of people with cancer. She is respected nationally and internationally as an oncology physical therapist, cancer rehabilitation key opinion leader, author, educator and consultant.

Since 2005, Waltke has been the cancer rehabilitation coordinator for Advocate Aurora Health, one of the United States’ largest NAPBC-accredited cancer programs and holder of the Commission on Cancer’s Outstanding Achievement Award.

Her role, in addition to treating patients with cancer, includes cancer rehabilitation program development, program integration, education and training, and best practice and clinical standards development.

Waltke teaches and lectures throughout the world to rehab professionals, universities, medical and oncology providers, cancer organizations as well as cancer patients and survivors.

She is the founder of the Facebook and YouTube channel “The Recovery Room,” a platform of positive, medically accurate educational videos followed by thousands of cancer patients and survivors.